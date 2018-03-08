20 Girls Vying For Miss City of San Fernando 2018









SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – Twenty candidates will vie for Miss City of San Fernando 2018 and Miss Barangay 2018 to be held on March 20, 2018 at the city plaza auditorium here.

With the theme, “People’s City at 20: The Grand Reunion”, the activity is part of the 20th Cityhood Foundation Anniversary.

One of the candidates is a 20-year-old Nigerian national, Chinyelumaka Cynthia “Cynthia Penelope” Ugwu, a third-year nursing student at Lorma Colleges here. She said said that friends enjoined her to join the pageant, adding it was also a way to promote her country.

Aside from Cynthia, the other candidates are Jan Nicole Mendoza; Angelica Rose Elvena; Allysa Monique Laudencia; Frances Ienne Alla; Jiellen de Guzman; Athena Nicole Sanglay; Tiaril Galibot; Syrah Mae Flores; Julia Lany Noble; Jeniel Ela Estrella; Daphne Grace Belisario; Arvelyn Lubrin; Cherish dela Tonga; Sharis Loren Tabac; Sacha Tarryn Rejuso; Niña Sastrodemedjo; Mari Jo Quilon; Danica Marzo; and Amira Ramirez.

The girls participated in several engagements like feeding program activity at Bangbangolan Elementary School and went on city tours, visiting tourist destinations.

For early morning exercise, they did a coastal and street clean-up followed by boot camp training seminar with Miss Universe 2011- 3rd runner up Shamcey Supsup-Lee as the pageant mentor, which was held at Ocean Resort on February 24 – 25.

The candidates were trained on proper pasarela walk on the runway, make-up and hair style, and given question and answer lessons.

This yearly event aims to discover local talents and beauties who will also be given the chance to compete in national and international beauty contests. Northbound Philippines News