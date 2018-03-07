Cagayan province kicks off Women’s Month celebration

TUGUEGARAO CITY — The Provincial Government of Cagayan started the celebration of Women’s Month on Monday, with emphasis given to gender sensitivity and women empowerment among the Capitol employees.

Provincial information officer Rogelio Sending said with the theme “We Make Change Work for Women,” this year’s Women’s Month celebration focuses on women as active participants of change and development.

Likewise, it recognizes all the women who contributed in initiating advocacies toward improvement and development, he said.