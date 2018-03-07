Cagayan province kicks off Women’s Month celebration

TUGUEGARAO CITY — The Provincial Government of Cagayan started the celebration of Women’s Month on Monday, with emphasis given to gender sensitivity and women empowerment among the Capitol employees.
Provincial information officer Rogelio Sending said with the theme “We Make Change Work for Women,” this year’s Women’s Month celebration focuses on women as active participants of change and development.
Likewise, it recognizes all the women who contributed in initiating advocacies toward improvement and development, he said.
After the flag-raising ceremony at the Capitol on Monday, Dr. Febe Gamiao-Paat, a registered clinical psychologist and guidance counselor at the Cagayan State University, talked about gender sensitivity and women empowerment among the workers of the provincial government.
She also answered questions from the audience, including those from the office of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office about her experiences and achievements on her volunteer works here and abroad.
One of the awards she had received is a Chief Girl Scout medal given to her by the then First Lady Imelda Romualdez-Marcos in 1985 at the Malacañang Palace.
Women’s Month also highlights the Magna Carta of Women or the Comprehensive Women’s Human Rights Law that seeks to abolish discrimination against women, Dr. Paat said.
“Let’s try to understand and accept our limitations that we have as women and then let’s work for the development of the community,” she said.
“We can be an inspiration for other people. Let us all try to be silently someone’s hero,” she exhorted the Capitol employees. PNA-northboundasia.com