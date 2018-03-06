Solid waste commission to release P25-M for Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY — The National Solid Waste Management Commission (NSWMC) is set to release PHP25 million for Ilocos Norte’s enhancement of its dumpsites.

Estrella Sacro, Project Manager of the Environment and Natural Resources Office, confirmed this on Monday as the NSWMC assured the granting of financial assistance to local government units for the implementation of waste reduction, reuse and recycling projects.

According to Sacro, the amount will be used for the purchase of waste recycling equipment to be distributed to the different towns of the province.

In support of the provincial government’s aim to make Ilocos Norte a sustainable, resilient and livable province, local government units here are trying their best to comply with the provisions of Republic Act 9003 otherwise known as the “Philippine Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000”.

In Ilocos Norte, there are some residents who are still practicing open burning and improper garbage disposal.

In view of this, the Environment department and other local government units here have placed signage and waste bins in strategic locations particularly in key tourist destinations for proper waste disposal.

Meanwhile, local environmentalists are also appealing to local officials and other concerned authorities here to institutionalize measures and guidelines towards the resolution of environment problems before it’s too late.

Full implementation of RA 9003 in the entire Philippines remains a challenge due to lack of political will among some local leaders as well as discipline among the people. PNA-northboundasia.com







