PRRD has final word on handling UN probe on drug war: Bato

MANILA — Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa said he would wait for official instructions from President Rodrigo Duterte on how to handle the proposed investigation by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the country’s anti-illegal drugs war.

“Well, kanino ako susunod? ‘Yung mga foreigner na yan na nag-imbestiga o sa Presidente ko. Kapag sinabi ng Presidente ko na go ahead, mag-cooperate ka, then sundin ko, kapag sinabi ni President na huwag ka magsalita, eh di huwag magsalita (From whom will I take orders from? The foreigners who are investigating or my President? If the President says go ahead, you cooperate, I will follow. If the President says do not talk, I will not talk then),” dela Rosa told reporters when sought to comment.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said the government is open to an investigation by the UN as long as it is not special rapporteur Agnes Callamard who would conduct the probe.

Iceland Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, during the 37th regular session of the Human Rights Council, called on the Philippines to allow Callamard to conduct an investigation on the country’s anti-illegal drugs policy.

Dela Rosa added that he will also await official palace directives on whether the PNP will share documents to the UN.

“Kapag sinabi ni Presidente na huwag ka magbigay, then sino ako para suwayin ko yung instruction ni Presidente (If the President says do not give anything, who am I to disobey his instructions?),” Dela Rosa added.

The PNP chief said the President has yet to give instructions on how to handle such matter.

“He has not given any instruction. He just said in his speech that he feels bad for his people, just like what he told us that if we are being disrespected during a Congress or Senate probe, stand up and excuse yourselves. Tell them you cannot take such bad words,” Dela Rosa noted.

“Ultimately, the buck stops at the President,” the PNP chief said. PNA-northboundasia.com







