La Union wins best LGU- PESO in Region 1

SAN FERNANDO, La Union — The provincial government of La Union was awarded Best Local Government Unit – Public Employment Services Office (LGU-PESO) for 2017 in 1st class province category by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Region 1.

La Union’s PESO manager Charito Dator won over Anne Lizette Bitancor of Ilocos Norte in the Best PESO manager 1st class province category.

The PESO of Bacarra Ilocos Norte and its manager, Clemente Galiza, bagged the Best LGU and PESO manager for 3rd and 4th class municipality.

Special citations were given to the provinces of Ilocos Norte and Pangasinan for their implementation of Special Program and Employment of Students (SPES) job placement and livelihood program, respectively.

The awarding was done during the 2018 PESO Congress and Yearend Performance Assessment held in Angeles City, Pampanga last Feb. 27 and 28.

“This event serves not only to measure your performance, but most importantly, to reward your efforts in unselfishly helping the DOLE in providing services to its clients. Most of you wear different hats, but your PESO function is perhaps the most challenging,” said DOLE-Region 1 Director Nathaniel Lacambra.

Lacambra said PESO in the provinces and cities in Region 1 had played a significant role in the referral of 89,669 and placement of 52,375 job seekers, respectively.

He added other accomplishments of the PESO personnel were the institutionalization of seven offices; provision of labor market information to 234,630 individuals and 1,536 institutions; conduct of 104 job fairs with 5,890 hired-on-the-spot (HOTS), placement of 6,232 students and out-of-school youth under the SPES; placement of 2,267 applicants under the Government Internship Program (GIP); provision of livelihood assistance to 11,678 individuals; and emergency employment to 20,256 workers.

Aside from the certificates, cash incentives were also granted.

“Behind the figures are real stories of transformation in the lives of people, whom you touched with your untiring service. These are even better rewards for all your work than the awards and cash incentives that you will receive,” Lacambra said. Hilda Austria/PNA-northboundasia.com







