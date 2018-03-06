Gov’t satellite network to boost anti-terrorism campaign: Andanar

MANILA — The government satellite network (GSN), which would allow the transmission of government videos, photos, and data to even remote parts of the country, is seen to boost the government’s anti-terrorism campaign, a Malacanang official said.

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said the GSN is “a big help” to prevent proliferation of terrorism and extremism through internet.

“We’re using the power of leverage with so many barangays throughout the country,” Andanar said

He said village officials can directly report any movements of criminals, including terrorists, in their respective jurisdiction through the GSN.

“This government satellite network will solve this problem,” he said, referring to terrorism.

Andanar said the GSN will be rolled out in June this year in more than 42,000 barangay halls and in all attached agencies of the PCOO nationwide including the Philippine Information Agency, Philippine News Agency, Radyo Pilipinas and PTV4.

Through GSN, government videos including presidential speeches, images and information materials about government projects will be transmitted to the remotest barangays of the country.

Andanar said satellite receivers with free internet will be deployed as part of the project President Rodrigo Duterte approved in December last year.

He said Duterte and barangay officials can have direct communication using the GSN.

“This is a big program wherein we try to bring the national government to the barangays or to the basic unity of governance in our country,” Andanar said.

Andanar said the President could also directly monitor the government’s ongoing campaign against illegal drugs through the help of barangay leaders.

He said the GSN will also boost the government’s campaign against disinformation, misinformation and fake news.

The satellite network can also be used during calamities and disasters particularly typhoons and other natural and man-made catastrophes.

For the citizens who have complaints against their barangay officials, Andanar said the people can use the national government’s complaint hotline, 8888. PNA-northboundasia.com







