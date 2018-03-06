CBCP backs call to probe new cases of baggage theft

MANILA — The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on Migrant and Itinerant People (CBCP-ECMI) expressed support to Senator Grace Poe’s call to probe new cases of baggage theft at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“We, CBCP ECMI, support and stand with Senator Grace Poe’s Senate Resolution 644 to investigate the new case of ‘bukas bagahe,’ luggage pilferage at airports,” said Bishop Ruperto Santos, chairman of the CBCP-ECMI.

He noted that stealing and dishonesty are criminal acts.

“It is plain stealing of properties, dishonesty of personnel, which are criminal acts,” the Bataan prelate said.

“Those bukas bagahe are black eye to our country, which will result to loss of trust and confidence of investors and tourists,” he added.

Santos said that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) should be protected and properties-luggage respected, since all the things they were able to buy are from their hard-earned money.

“Our OFWs work so hard and honestly. They should be protected and their properties-luggage, be respected,” he said.

“What they earned, sent and brought homes, are from their sacrifices. Those are fruits of their hard works and sweat and tears,” the Catholic prelate added.

Poe, head of the Senate committee on public services, filed Senate Resolution 644 for the conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on new cases of luggage pilferage in airports.

The resolution was filed amid several complaints of passengers that their pieces of luggage were opened at the airport.

Last month, President Rodrigo Duterte has terminated the contract of Miascor, aviation service provider after a luggage theft incident at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga was earlier reported.

At the same time, six employees of the service provider assigned at the said airport were terminated and facing administrative charges because of the incident which happened in January. PNA-northboundasia.com







