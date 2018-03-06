45 repatriated OFWs from Kuwait arrive in PH Monday

MANILA — Forty-five repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have availed of the amnesty program from Kuwait arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Monday.

They were on board Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight PR 669.

The Philippine government is continuously working on helping the OFWs in Kuwait to go back home, due to abuse and maltreatment that they were experiencing.

More than 2,000 OFWs have been repatriated since February 11.

Local carriers Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific have both agreed to help the government in this move by providing the returning OFWs with free flights and also by mounting special flights for them.

Meanwhile, Joanna Demafelis, the Filipina domestic worker in Kuwait who was killed and was found in a freezer, was laid to rest in her hometown in Iloilo last March 3.

Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs said the primary suspects, her former employers, are currently under the custody of authorities.








