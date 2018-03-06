3 village chiefs, 2 others arrested for illegal cock fighting









CAMP DIEGO SILANG, La Union – Three village chairmen and two others were arrested while conducting an illegal cock fighting in Barangay Mangga, Aringay, La Union Sunday night.

Police identified the suspects as Wilson Apurado, 56, chairman of Barangay Macabato; Andres Mercado, 45, chairman of Barangay Sta. Cecilia; Ricky Santiago, 44, chairman of Barangay Gallano, all in Aringay town.

Also arrested were Joe Allan Ruiz, 43, resident of barangay Sta. Cecilia and Eduardo Frigillana, 49, carpenter of Barangay Pangao-aoan West, also in Aringay.

The five were arrested by joint police operatives from the La Union provincial intelligence branch, Provincial Public Safety Company, and Aringay policemen.

Seized from the suspects were bet money worth P10,700, three fighting cocks, cardboard with native words of “llamado”, “meron” and “wala.”

The suspects have been detained in this Camp and will be charged for violation of Presidential Decree 1602 on illegal gambling including administrative charges against the village chairs for violation of the “Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.” Jun Elias/Northbound Philippines News







