POEA warns vs. online med exam registration system

MANILA — The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) warned licensed recruitment agencies and medical clinics catering to overseas Filipinos workers (OFWs) against an online registration system.

In an advisory, the agency noted that the Department of Health (DOH) did not approve the scheme that requires the applicant to pay a registration fee of US$10 for the provision of pre-employment medical examination.

The online registration system is allegedly operated by the Gulf Cooperation Council Ministry of Health.

At the same time, the DOH does not allow the Medical Facilities for Overseas Workers and Seafarers from participating or using the said online scheme.

In Department Circular No. 0371, the DOH said that “since the online registration system charges an additional fee to the OFW applicants and can be restrictive to few selected DOH-accredited OFW clinics, it may be construed as another form of decking and monopoly of health examination services for Filipino migrant workers”.

The order was issued on December 22, 2017.

POEA advised the public and DOH-accredited clinics for OFWs to report to the DOH any activity pertaining to the said online registration system. Ferdinand Patinio/PNA – northboundasia.com