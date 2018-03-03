LGU-Dagupan to give body cams to selected cops, traffic enforcers

DAGUPAN CITY—The Dagupan City government is set to give body cameras to selected personnel of the Dagupan City Police Station (DCPS) and Public Order and Safety Office (POSO) enforcers to prevent irregularities in the performance of their duties.

Superintendent Jandele Sulit, officer-in-charge of DCPS, said in a radio interview over Aksyon Radyo on Friday, the body cameras will give police personnel smooth and unquestionable way of conducting operations.

Sulit, however, said only the patrolmen, members of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and those who will be involved in operations will wear the equipment, which is a small camera that will be attached to the police officers’ uniform.

The body cameras will be turned over to DCPS not later than the second quarter of this year.

For her part, Dagupan City Mayor Belen Fernandez said POSO personnel will also receive body cameras to avoid irregularities between them and civilians involved in traffic situations.

There have been a number of incidents between traffic enforcers and motorists that became viral as these were recorded via cellphone camera and posted on social media by the involved civilians.

Sulit, meanwhile, thanked the city government for the pending procurement of body cameras and additional vehicles. Ahicam Pasion/PNA – northboundasia.com







