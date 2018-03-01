Reds attack defenseless civilians in 2 Quezon towns

CAMP GEN. MATEO CAPINPIN, Tanay, Rizal – A group of New People’s Army (NPA) members ambushed personnel of the Army’s 514 Engineering Construction Battalion (ECB) Alpha Company while aboard a military truck on Tuesday morning in Barangay Ilayang Panaon in Unisan, Quezon.

Reports reaching this camp said the military engineering construction workers were working on a multi-purpose pavement and getting a mixer in Quezon when the ambush happened.

The rebels used lmprovised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that wounded five soldiers and three civilians including a mother and her two children.

The identities of the victims are still being confirmed and verified.

The victims were rushed to Bondoc Peninsula District Hospital and now undergoing medical treatment.

Major General Rhoderick M. Parayno, Commander of 2nd Infantry Division, said the NPAs’ use of lEDs is a violation of Republic Act 9851 or the act penalizing crime against International Humanitarian Law.

“The NPAs are attacking civilians and defenseless people. They don’t want development to reach the communities as this will limit their movement. Hitting soft targets will cover their weakness. This is their way of projecting strength”, Parayno said.

“We are pursuing them. The people are no longer supporting them. The support they are getting are forced majeure,” he said.

The NPA attack came just a day after another NPA group ransacked a ranch and abducted six civilians early evening Monday on Sitio Tumbaga, Barangay Pagsangahan in the town of San Francisco, Quezon.

According to Colonel Elias Escarcha, Commander of 201st Infantry Brigade based in Quezon, the six captives were helpers and security workers of Murray Ranch.

Escarcha said two of the security personnel were off-duty members of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) and were disarmed.

The attackers withdrew towards the hinterland bringing along six firearms from the ranch.

By 7 p.m., the captives were later released by the rebel group and are now back in their homes.

Escarcha reported that the victims were traumatized by the incident.

“They now fear for their lives and for their families as well,” he added.

In an earlier statement, Parayno condemned the NPA attacks on defenseless civilians.

“The crimes perpetrated by the NPAs are clear acts of terrorism,” Parayno said. Pau Mojar/PNA – northboundasia.com







