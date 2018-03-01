Pontoon Barge for MMSS 3 by: Danny Pata-Northbound Philippines News | 01/03/2018 Officials of the Amaya Dockyard and Marine Services, Inc. led by President and CEO Vangie Rodriguez (left) ólaunch of the 16 units of pontoon barges for the Metro Manila Skyway stage 3 projproj (MMSS 3) held in Tanza, Cavite on Wednesday (February 28, 2018). MMSS 3 is an elevated expressway that will connect Makati City, Manila, and Balintawak in Quezon City with a distance of about 14.82 kilometers.Also in photos are Amaya project engineer Manuel Lanoy, President and Manager of Matiere SAS Philippe Gouvary, President and CEO of Full Speed Chartering and Shipping Agency, Inc. Capt. Eduardo Rodriguez and Engineer Abdulla Mambuay Design Science Inc. DANNY PATA/NPN – northboundasia.com