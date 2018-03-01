Demafelis ‘recruiter’ surrenders to CIDG

MANILA — The alleged recruiter of slain overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Joanna Demafelis has formally surrendered to the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

In a Radyo Pilipinas report Thursday, PNP-CIDG head Director Roel Obusan said Agnes Tuballes, who was accused as formerly connected to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Global E-Human Resources, Inc., which deployed Demafelis to Kuwait sometime in 2016, surrendered to clear her name.

Tuballes, who also worked as a domestic helper in the Gulf state, denied being Demafelis’ recruiter and said that she merely referred the victim to the above-mentioned agency.

“Chinat ako ni Joanna. Sabi niya, Tita pwede mo ba akong tulungan gusto ko mag-abroad. Ni-recommend ko siya sa Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. That time, doon ka mag-apply kasi doon free passport, no placement fee, no salary deduction (Joanna sent me a message via chat. She said, Tita, can you help me because I want to work abroad. I recommended her to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. That time, when you apply there, they will give free passport and they have a ‘no placement fee, no salary deduction’ policy,” Tuballes said.

At the time of Tuballes’ referral, Demafelis was already working as a domestic helper in Hongkong.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte directed the National Bureau of Investigation to look for the local recruiters of the slain housemaid following the arrest of her employers, Lebanese national Nader Essam Assaf and his Syrian wife, Mona Hassoun, last week.

The two are the principal suspects in the death of Demafelis whose body was found inside a freezer in an abandoned building in Kuwait City earlier this year. Priam Nepomuceno/PNA – northboundasia.com







