Palace advises Sereno to reflect on her legacy

lMANILA — Malacanang on Tuesday advised Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Cereno to use ‘wellness leave’ to reflect on her legacy and consider what would be best for the Supreme Court (SC).

“As the Chief Justice takes her wellness leave, we hope she would take this as an opportunity to reflect on her time and legacy at the Supreme Court and to consider what would be best for the institution which she heads as top magistrate,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press statement.

Roque said Sereno’s decision to take a 15-day wellness leave from March 1 to 15 is a personal matter.

“We are confident that there would be no interruption on the day-to-day operations of the High Court and services would continue unhampered,” he said.

Sereno is facing an impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Larry Gadon who accused her of violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust and corruption.

On Tuesday, the House committee on justice wrapped up the impeachment hearings and expected to vote next week to determine whether the complaint has probable cause. Jelly Musico/PNA – northboundasia.com







