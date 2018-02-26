Thousands march on Edsa in support of ‘Tokhang’

MANILA — Close to 5,000 people composed of various non-government organizations (NGOs), state security forces and other stakeholders took to the streets their support for the government’s campaign against illegal drugs on Saturday.

Dubbed as “Lakad (Lipulin at Kalampagin ang Droga) Tokhang”, the event was organized by the 4Ps or the Pambansang Pagkilos Para sa Pagbabago in coordination with different NGOs and barangays in the country, and was supported by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

PNP Director Gen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa led the walk together with Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Usec. Martin Dino, movie actress Elizabeth Oropesa and other police officials.

The PNP chief said he has invited the public including the more than 1,200 people at the People Power Monument, who criticize the government’s campaign against illegal drugs and the plan to amend the 1987 Constitution.

“Join us, support our war against illegal drugs. This is not an activity of the police, this is spearheaded by NGOs. They are welcome to join, we are all Filipinos, we should be together,” he said in an interview while walking along EDSA.

“All stakeholders are one in the fight against illegal drugs, they are united. We support each other,” Dela Rosa added.

Participants, composed of the PNP’s command groups and some 40 organizations including Guardians and the Anti-Crime Groups of the Philippines converged at Camp Crame around 3 p.m. Saturday, and started the “walk for a cause” an hour after.

The participants walked from Camp Crame to Ortigas in front of the EDSA Shrine, and back to the PNP headquarters in Quezon City.

For his part, Dino vowed to work with the police in fighting illegal drugs.

“This time being the Usec for barangay affairs, we will make sure that barangay and council members in the country will be working against illegal drugs side by side with our police,” he said.

“I will make sure that all barangay captain and kagawad will help in achieving change. We will fulfill our promise of peace and order and to protect all families against illegal drugs,” the DILG official added. PNA-northboundasia.com







