SoKor anticipates start of “constructive” talks between NoKor, US

SEOUL — South Korea’s unification ministry on Monday expressed its anticipation of the launch of “constructive” talks between North Korea and the United States as Pyongyang showed willingness to talk with Washington.

Baik Tae-hyun, unification ministry spokesman, told a routine press briefing that South Korea anticipated the start of constructive talks between Pyongyang and Washington through an appropriate opportunity.

The comment came a day after the high-ranking North Korean delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics said Pyongyang had enough willingness to hold talks with Washington.

The willingness was shown during a closed-door meeting between the North Korean delegation and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Pyeongchang where the closing ceremony was held Sunday night.

The North Korean delegation, led by Kim Yong Chol, a vice chairman of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, came via land route to South Korea Sunday to stay here till Tuesday.

Also included in the delegation were Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland, and six other support staff.

Regarding schedules for the North Korean delegation during its stay here, the spokesman said he had nothing to tell yet. Xinhua-northboundasia.com







