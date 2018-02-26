Skyathon Beach Run returns to Boracay

MANILA — The Skyathon Beach Run will return to Boracay for its ninth edition on April 21.

For the third straight time, the first destination run makes a stop at the country’s top beach as announced on Monday during a press conference at the Icon Hotel in Quezon City.

For this year, the run along the shores of the island aims at responsible tourism among locals and foreigners, thus the theme “Love Boracay” for the 2018 edition.

“This year, besides the pushing for the rehabilitation of the coral reefs in Boracay, we’d also like to send out a call to all tourists to take care of the place they are going to,” said Sky Cable senior marketing manager Delbert Santos. “We have to practice responsible tourism so that we can keep the beauty of nature not just for us but most especially for future generations.”

A total of 600 runners participated in last year’s race, and Santos said that he is anticipating 700 runners this year.

For the first time, the beach run will be opening its doors to foreign runners.

The move stemmed from last year’s edition, in which foreigners signed up on race day itself.

“To open this to international delegates will elevate the race not just to a fun run but a race that the running communities around the world will look forward to each year,” Santos said.

Registration is now underway through runrio.com and selected Rudy Project, Chris Sports, and Olympic Village branches, as well as The Boracay Foundation Inc. Secretariat office. PNA-northboundasia.com







