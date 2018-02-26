PRRD vows ‘zero tolerance’ vs. PDP Laban members linked to drugs

MANILA — President Rodrigo R. Duterte said politicians who are members of the country’s ruling political party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban) involved in the illegal drug trade would not be given special treatment.

Duterte, chairman of the PDP Laban, bared this remark Thursday in a press conference in Iloilo, after reporters sought for an update on his so-called “narco- ist” which included dismissed Iloilo Mayor Jed Mabilog.

He said he has yet to check if new members of the ruling party are on his narco list, a booklet which contains the names of local government officials, policemen, and judges allegedly involved in the drug trade.

“I have not checked it. I did not even know that they are with the PDP already. I have to check. And we will be fair,” Duterte said.

“If they are really involved with drugs, then I’m sorry, PDP cannot help you. But if you are clean and you are unnecessarily dragged into the web of intrigues, then we can also have a remedy for that,” he added.

Senate President and PDP Laban President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, in a statement, assured that the party will have zero tolerance with members who “spread harm among the people.”

“The continued existence of the illegal drug trade is contrary to the principles of the party. You are not a true member of PDP Laban if you defy our chairman’s campaign against illegal drugs,” Pimentel said.

Duterte has stressed several times how serious the drug problem in the country is.

He particularly emphasized how Mabilog, who has left the country last year, was listed in several narco lists.

‘Yung isa si Mabilog has been linked several times in the different sources sa intelligence. That’s why nasabi ko na target kita kasi lahat ng impormasyon na pumasok, eh galing Army, Navy, Air Force, Police. Eh nandoon ‘yung pangalan niya. ‘Yun si… ‘yung Mabilog. Kita mo hindi na umuuwi ang buang,” Duterte said.

(“Mabilog has been linked several times in the different intelligence sources. That’s why I keep saying he’s my target because his name is in every information that comes in, from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police. His name is there. See, he didn’t even return to the country.”)

“Nandoon na ‘yung pangalan niya. At mismo ‘yung America, pabulag-bulagan. Meron ‘yan silang listahan kasi pinabigyan ko ‘yan sila (His name was there. And America turned a blind eye. They have a list because I gave them one),” he added. PNA-northboundasia.com







