Powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocks Papua New Guinea

SYDNEY — A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake has struck 96 kilometers south-west of Mendi in the Southern Highlands Province of Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey reported on Monday.

The earthquake, which occurred at 1744 GMT Sunday, was determined to be at 6.149 degrees south latitude and 142.766 degrees east longitude at a depth of 35 km.

At this stage, there have been no fatalities reported in the township of around 50,000 people. However, Don Blakeman from the US Geological Survey told media that significant damage was very likely.

“Any geologic situation like steep valleys or any type of construction, buildings, mines, that sort of thing, since this is a shallow earthquake it shakes all of that a lot more,” he said.

“Landslides are a lot more common and should be expected.”

No tsunami warning has been issued at this time. Xinhua-northboundasia.com








