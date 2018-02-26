NIGERIAN NATIONAL VIES FOR BEAUTY CROWN IN PHILIPPINE CITY

SAN FERNANDO CITY, LA UNION– A 20-year old Nigerian national is vying for the crown of 2018 Miss San Fernando City, an affair to be held on March 20 which highlights the 20th Founding Anniversary of this Ilocos city.

Chinyelumaka Cynthia “Cynthia Penelope” Ugwu, who was born in Enugu, Nigeria, and a third-year nursing student at the Lorma Colleges here said she was inspired by friends to join the beauty pageant. “Joining the contest is an opportunity for me to promote my country,” she said.

It was the first time that the beauty pageant committee picked a none-Filipina in the initial screening last month.









As one of the official candidates, Chinyelumaka thanked the pageant screening judges and coordinators for giving her the opportunity to compete in the beauty contest. ” I will try my best so they can be proud of me,” she said, referring to those who selected her and her friends who urged her to join the pageant.

It was learned that Cynthia had also won four titles in her college where she is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Nursing. These beauty titles are Miss ISO Lorma Colleges 2017, Miss Intramurals Nursing Colleges 2017, Miss Intramurals Lorma Colleges 2017. She is currently Miss SBO 2018.









NIneteen other candidates are also vying for the Miss San Fernando City crown: Jan Nicole Mendoza, Angelica Rose Elvena, Allysa Monique Laudencia, Frances Ienne Alla, Jiellen de Guzman, Athen Nicole Sanglay, Tiaril Galibot, Syrah Mae Flores, Julia Lany Noble, Jeniel Ella Estrella, Daphne Grace Belisario, Arvelyn Lubrin, Cherish dela Tonga, Sharis Loren Tabac, Sacha Tarryn Rejuso, Nina Sastrodemedjo, Marie Jo Quilon, Danica Marzo, and Amira Ramirez.

The contestants earlier participated in several activities like feeding programs at the far-flung Bangbangolan Elementary School, coastal clean-up, city tours and training workshops.