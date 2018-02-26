Driver killed, 10 injured in 6- vehicle collision

ROSARIO, La Union – A truck driver was killed on the spot while 10 others were seriously injured in an accident involving six vehicles at the national highway in Barangay Udiao here at 6:45 a.m. Friday .

Chief Inspector Silverio Ordinado, Jr., La Union police information officer, identified the fatality as Mark Anthony Locquiao, 25, driver of a 10-wheeler truck (WAF-880) and a resident of Pinmaludpod, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan.

Investigation showed that Locqiuoa was negotiating a sharp curve when his truck going in the south direction lost brake and hit the first vehicle, an Isuzu truck, but leading to the smash-up involving twou motorcycles, and two passenger Victory buses and a mini bus.

Locquiao was allegedly thrown out of his truck and landed on the ground with several injuries on the different parts of his head and body while his truck rammed a vacant concrete house and electric post.

Nine passengers of the two buses and a driver of a motorcycle sustained injuries and were brought to Rosario District hospital for medical treatment.

Chief Inspector Bernabe Oribello, Rosario’s police chief, identified the drivers as Domingo T. Alpalp, 39, of Raniag, Ramon ,Isabella; Eulogio P. Cajalne, Jr., 46, of Turod ,Pindangan Sison, Pangasinan; Armando S. Juguilon; Boy J. Ocomin, 47, of Philex, Tuba, Benguet; and Nestor T. Villanueva, 63, of San Eugenio, Aringay, La Union. They are detained at the town’s police station for further investigation. Erwin Beleo/Northbound Philippines News







