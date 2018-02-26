More call center jobs available in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY — Alorica Ilocos (formerly known as Expert Global Solutions) with a new office building at the Valdez Center in San Nicolas town is inviting all aspiring call center agents to join another special recruitment activity on March 1-2.

Lizette Bitancor, head of the provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO), on Monday said thousands of jobs await Ilocanos in this northern part of Luzon with the expansion of business processing outsourcing (BPO) companies here.

With PHP13,000 worth of relocation assistance to interested applicants, Alorica Ilocos’ continuing recruitment activity is open to all individuals aged 18 years old and above, with excellent English communication skills, must have completed high school and Internet savvy.

The Ilocos recruitment center is located along Ablan Avenue, Laoag City and at the Valdez Center in Barangay 1 San Francisco, San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte.

The US-based company with expansion center in Ilocos provides business process outsourcing services ranging from customer acquisition and sales, customer care and support, logistics and fulfillment, to social customer relations management, among others.

For Bitancor, the hiring of full time customer care representatives here is a great boost to the Ilocos Norte government’s “Task Force Trabaho” program to give more job opportunities to at least one person in every family in the province.

Under the Task Force Trabaho program, the provincial government of Ilocos Norte through the PESO is assisting various companies here and abroad in posting job vacancies at the provincial government’s bulletin and also online at the provincial PESO-Ilocos Norte’s Facebook page.

In-demand jobs in the province include building and construction, civil engineering, carpentry, welding, masonry, customer service, food and accommodation, and agriculture. PNA-northboundasia.com







