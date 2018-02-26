‘Black Panther’ is top grossing Feb movie ever released

LOS ANGELES — Disney and Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” has grossed a spectacular USD400 million in North America through Sunday and is the highest grossing movie ever released in the month of February.

The superhero film continued to dominate North American box office with an estimated USD108.04 million, becoming the second-highest second weekend of all-time behind “Star Wars: Force Awakens”.

It’s also the fourth film to cross USD100 million in its second weekend. The film brought in USD83.8 million for an international tally of USD304 million and global haul of USD704 million to date, according to the studio figures collected by comScore.

“Black Panther” is the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther who returns home as king of Wakanda but finds his sovereignty challenged by a long-time adversary in a conflict with global consequences.

Far behind in second place, Warner Bros.’ dark comedy mystery film “Game Night” opened with an estimated USD16.6 million. Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the film stars Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, and Kyle Chandler. It follows a group of friends whose game night turns into a murder mystery.

Sony’s animated adventure comedy film “Peter Rabbit” landed in third place with an estimated USD 12.54 million in its third weekend, pushing its North American cume to USD 71.29 million through Sunday. Directed by Will Gluck, “Peter Rabbit” is based on the stories of the character of the same name created by Beatrix Potter. The film features voice roles played by James Corden, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, and Elizabeth Debicki, and live action roles played by Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, and Sam Neill.

Paramount’s science fiction horror film “Annihilation” opened in fourth place with an estimated USD11 million. Universal’s erotic romantic film “Fifty Shades Freed” landed fifth with an estimated USD6.91 million in its third weekend. Xinhua-northboundasia.com







