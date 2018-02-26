29 inmates bolt Jolo jail

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Military and police forces launched manhunt operation to recapture all the inmates who escaped in a jailbreak Saturday in Jolo, Sulu.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, disclosed the jailbreak occurred at around 10:40 a.m. Saturday in the police station of Jolo in Barangay Walled City.

Sobejana said 29 inmates have bolted from jail when the policeman detailed as jail guard left his post.

Sobejana said that 17 of the 29 were immediately recaptured by the other policemen on duty while 12 have remained at large and now subject of the manhunt operation.

He said 11 of those who are still at large are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 while the remaining for physical injury.

He identified the drug offenders as Radzmir Salahuddin; Nurhassan Taasan; Allim Misah; Abdulwahid Lipae; Junal Sali; Alvin Hamdi; Al-amil kipli; Algamer Bantala; Muthamir Pangambayan; Khan Balang; and, Dante Abdulla.

Charged for physical injury was Herbert Bael.

Sobejana said they have coordinated with the police stations and officials of other towns to assist them in locating the inmates who are still at large. Teofilo Garcia, Jr/PNA-northboundasia.com







