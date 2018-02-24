PPCRV to deploy volunteers to observe sealing of voters’ lists

DUMAGUETE CITY — The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) in Negros Oriental is gearing up to deploy volunteers to act as observers during the verification and sealing of the different lists of voters for the May 14, 2018 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) synchronized elections.

Msgr. Julius Perpetuo Heruela, provincial chair of the PPCRV and convenor of the Diocesan Electoral Board of the Diocese of Dumaguete, disclosed Thursday they have received a copy of a Commission on Elections (Comelec) memorandum dated Feb. 22, 2018, regarding the verification, certification, and sealing of the voters’ lists.

He explained that PPCRV’s role during the conduct of this exercise is to act as “watchdog” to ensure that the processes are done in the right manner.

PPCRV is an accredited citizens’ arm of the poll body.

The Comelec memorandum states that all Election Registration Board members are to conduct the activity at the different municipalities and cities on March 6, 2018, in the presence of a PPCRV representative.

According to Heruela, he will meet with the volunteers from the different parishes/local government units to brief them on their roles and responsibilities during the verification, certification, and sealing of the voters’ lists.

The voters’ lists will be sealed before the election and will only be opened on the day of the electoral exercise, he explained.

This allows for the safety of the voters’ lists to avoid possible alterations and other similar acts, he added.

Election officers are also scheduled to meet on Feb. 28 prior to the sealing activity, the priest said. Mary Judaline Partlow/PNA-northboundasia.com







