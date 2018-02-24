Pangasinan reports spike in dengue cases

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — Dengue continues to wreak havoc in Pangasinan as 730 suspected cases have been registered from January 1 to February 19 this year, the Provincial Health Office (PHO) reported.

Dr. Ana Maria Teresa de Guzman, provincial health officer, however, said the high number of cases is not an indication that there is already an outbreak in the province.

Records of the PHO showed the highest number of dengue cases was registered in Urdaneta City at 95, followed by Binmaley, 47; and Mangaldan and Sta. Barbara, both 46.

De Guzman said municipal and city health offices are now continuously conducting misting operations especially in areas where there are cases of dengue.

The PHO said that most of cases of dengue were registered among poor families or those with unsanitary living condition. Some of them are living near creeks and rivers where there is presence of stagnant water.

Some are in fact dwelling under bridges, De Guzman said.

The health officer called for renewed cleanliness and sanitation in Pangasinan to make the communities safer for everyone, especially the children.








