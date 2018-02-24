Mayor tells residents, guests to keep Baguio clean

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio Mayor Mauricio Domogan again appealed to residents and visitors alike to do their share in keeping cleanliness in the country’s premier Summer Capital.

The reminder came ahead of the city’s famed Flower Festival or Panagbenga grand parades, where hundreds of thousands of tourists are expected to flock the city.

The tourist-attracting annual event will have its grand street dance parade on Saturday and its grand flower floats parade on Sunday. But visitors are expected to come to the city as early as Friday.

Domogan said the cooperation of everybody will go a long way in easing the city’s garbage problem that usually spikes on weekends, holidays, and big events like the Panagbenga.

The mayor said waste receptacles are placed in different locations at the central business district for the people’s litter.

He called on the tourists to treat Baguio as their home-away-from-home and keep its environment clean, green, and garbage-free.

Domogan stressed that the local government continues to search for a permanent solution to the city’s garbage disposal woes and all sectors are encouraged to contribute in the crafting of a long-term solution to its decade-old problem.

For over 10 years now, the city government has been dumping its residual garbage in a private waste facility in Tarlac, now in Urdaneta, for which the city spent over PHP1.2 billion.

Domogan said Baguio City does not also stop finding a permanent waste facility to save on transportation and tipping fee for every ton dumped in a private facility elsewhere. PNA-northboundasia.com







