LIBEL CASE by: Danny Pata-Northbound Philippines News | 24/02/2018 Seven officials from the Department of Health led by Under Secretary Gerardo Bayuga (standing at left) subscribe to their libel complaint at the City Prosecutors Office in Manila City Hall yesterday (February 23,2018) against former DOH consultant Dr. Francis Cruz who exposed the alleged mafia inside the health department composed of several former and current officials who profited from the controversial procurement of the Dengavaxia vaccine. DANNY PATA/NPN