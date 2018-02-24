DPWH to retrofit 3 more old bridges in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY — The Department of Public Works and Highways in the province’s first district is set to retrofit three more old bridges to strengthen their foundation.

District Engineer Nestor Pasion said Wednesday about PHP1 million per bridge has been allocated to implement the retrofitting project which would commence anytime this year.

Pasion said the bridge retrofitting project would cover the Bungro bridge in Bacarra, Davila in Pasuquin and the Patapat bridge in Pagudpud town.

In view of this, motorists and commuters passing through the Manila North Road that is connected by these bridges are advised to take the necessary precautions once the repair and rehabilitation start.

Last year, the Werr Corporation International through a joint venture with Viking Construction and Supply also rehabilitated the old Gilbert Bridge in Laoag City with a PHP200-million funding allocation.

The DPWH is now preparing for the rehabilitation works, which will be completed within several weeks. PNA-northboundasia.com







