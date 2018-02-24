Alaska subdues ROS to assure of Top 6

MANILA — Alaska assured itself of a Top 6 finish in the PBA Philippine Cup while spoiling Rain Or Shine’s last dash to the playoff bonus, with a 99-95 victory at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City Friday night.

The Elasto Painters, despite having two weeks off from their last game, showed grit for most of the ballgame and even led 95-94 with 1:30 left.

Vic Manuel scored the eventual game-winner with 39 seconds to go as the Aces led 96-95.

ROS then missed three straight triples down the stretch as Alaska eventually sealed the game with clutch free throws.

Jvee Casio tallied a triple-double of 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists with two steals for the Aces, who finished their campaign in the elimination round at 7-4, enough for them to evade the dreaded twice-to-beat disadvantage in the next round.

Sonny Thoss had his own double-double of 10 markers and 10 caroms with two assists and one block.

Marlon Magat got extended minutes following the absence of Gilas player Calvin Abueva and had 14 points, six boards, two dimes, and one block.

Maverick Ahanmisi fired 23 points with five rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the E-Painters, who now need to beat both the San Miguel Beermen and Barangay Ginebra to have a chance to clinch the other twice-to-beat advantage in the knockout stages. The Beermen, who won earlier Friday against Kia, secured the first quarterfinal bonus following the E-Painters’ loss.

Sidney Onwubere only had one rebound in his first game with the E-Painters.

Box Scores:

Alaska 99: Casio 22, Magat 14, Teng 14, Racal 13, Manuel 12, Thoss 10, Enciso 10, Exciminiano 2, Baclao 2, Pascual 0, Galliguez 0

Rain Or Shine 95: Ahanmisi 23, Yap 17, Daquioag 14, Almazan 12, Belga 11, Nambatac 9, Borboran 5, Ponferada 4, Trollano 0, King 0, Onwubere 0

Quarterscores: 26-23, 44-46, 72-70, 99-95 PNA-northboundasia.com







