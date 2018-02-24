26 evacuation centers to rise in Cagayan Valley

TUGUEGARAO CITY — The Office of Civil Defense – 2 (Cagayan Valley) said some 26 state-of-the-art evacuation centers would be constructed in the region starting this year until 2022.

Dante Balao, OCD-2 regional director and chair of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said the construction of the evacuation centers, through the Department of Public Works and Highways, is in line with the council’s thrust to build temporary shelters nearer to the evacuees.

“Evacuees were at times seeking temporary shelters in schools during disasters, but with these state-of-the-art evacuation centers, the situation will be reversed. Each evacuation center will be designed to serve as classroom so that classes will not be interrupted during mass evacuations,” he said in a statement.

Balao said three of the projected 26 evacuation centers are under construction in this city, and in the towns of San Pablo, Isabela and Lallo, Cagayan province.

This year, Balao said they would also begin the construction of evacuation centers in Tuao and Gonzaga in Cagayan; Tumauini, Isabela province; and Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya province.

He added that another six are in the pipeline, to be constructed in 2019 while the remaining 13 are scheduled to be constructed in ‎2020-2022. PR-northboundasia.com







