Scattered rains likely over next 24 hours

MANILA — Scattered rains will prevail over the country, according to the state-run weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Thursday.

In its 4-p.m. weather bulletin, which is effective for 24 hours, PAGASA said Ilocos Norte, Batanes, and the Babuyan Group of Islands would experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the other parts of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by local thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides caused by light to moderate with occasional heavy rains.

Northern Luzon will also experience moderate to rough coastal waters due to moderate to strong winds.

The other parts of the country will have light to moderate winds affecting seas to be slight to moderate. Juzel Danganan/PNA-northboundasia.com







