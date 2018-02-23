Dela Rosa still awaiting details on term extension

MANILA — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, said Thursday he is still waiting for orders regarding his term extension.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), hindi ko naman tinanong kung hanggang kailan yung aking extension but I was told it’s indefinite. So antayin ko na lang na mailabas yung order kung how definite is indefinite (I did not ask how long my extension would be but I was told it’s indefinite. So, I will just wait for the order to know how definite is indefinite),” dela Rosa said.

The PNP chief added that he met with President Rodrigo R. Duterte Wednesday to discuss some matters.

Dela Rosa was supposed to retire last Jan. 21 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 but his term was extended by the President by three months or until April 24.

The Chief Executive decided to extend the PNP chief’s term in a bid to strengthen reforms and removal of scalawags in the police force.

Dela Rosa earlier said he is always ready to serve the President. PNA-northboundasia.com







