5 arrested for drugs, P360K ‘shabu’ seized in Legazpi

LEGAZPI CITY — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested five suspected illegal drug pushers operating in this city in separate areas on Tuesday and confiscated from them some PHP360,000 worth of suspected “shabu” or crystal meth, a top PDEA official said.

Christian Frivaldo, PDEA regional director, in an interview Wednesday, said PDEA agents armed with a search warrant arrested Salvacion Ballarbare at her residence in Purok 2, Barangay 8, and seized from her 60 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP360,000.

While PDEA agents were conducting search at the residence of Ballarbare, other members of their team arrested Vicky Guzman alias Rhea from Caloocan City who was caught in possession of illegal drugs, according to Frivaldo.

Frivaldo said Ballarbare is a sister of incumbent barangay captain Antonio Loveriza in the area and is a high-value target included in the agency’s drug watchlist.

The suspects are now under custody of the authorities at the PDEA detention facility.

Meanwhile, joint operatives of the PDEA and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Legazpi station, in separate buy-bust operations nabbed three other suspected illegal drug personalities.

Arrested were Sharlon Floranda of Barangay 17, John Bolivar from Barangay 1 and Edgar Sarabia of Barangay 24 here. Mar Serrano/PNA-northboundasia.com







