Village exec killed in Bulacan buy-bust operation

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan — A barangay kagawad (village councilor) was killed in a buy-bust operation in Santo Cristo, Barangay Mabolo in this city early Wednesday morning.

Supt. Heryl L. Bruno, city police chief, identified the suspect as Henry Biñas alias Kosa, an active barangay councilor and resident of Barangay Santo Niño, this city.

Bruno said that around 12:35 a.m., Wednesday, a buy-bust operation was conducted by the elements of Malolos City Police Station against the suspect.

An operative of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) acted as poseur buyer and paid PHP500 marked money to Biñas in exchange for one small plastic sachet containing suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

Bruno added that the barangay official drew his .38 caliber handgun revolver and tried to fire at the policeman after realizing he was transacting in a buy-bust operation.

Recovered at the crime scene were one cal. 38 revolver, fired cartridge cases of cal. 38 and live ammunition inserted in the gun’s cylinder.

Police also recovered pieces of small transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu. PNA-northboundasia.com








