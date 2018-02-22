Ilocos Norte gov’t shares ‘green fees’ with Burgos town

LAOAG CITY — Effective next month, the “green fees” collected by the provincial government from tourists visiting the Kapurpurawan Rock Formation and Cape Bojeador lighthouse in Burgos, Ilocos Norte will be shared to the host municipality.

Vice Governor Eugenio Angelo Marcos Barba confirmed this on Tuesday following the approval of an ordinance granting the sharing of green fee collections between the provincial government of Ilocos Norte and the local government of Burgos.

Ranging from PHP10 to PHP20 per visitor, the green fee being collected at the main entrance of the different tourist destinations in the province is meant for the maintenance of its surroundings and other facilities.

As recommended by the provincial local finance committee, the Ilocos Norte government shall have a share of 70 percent while the host municipality will have 30 percent.

In previous years, the provincial government initiated the improvement of the Burgos Rock Formation and Cape Bojeador which are now one of the top tourist destinations in Ilocos Norte.

As its counterpart, the Burgos municipal government takes charge of the provision and maintenance of water supply in the areas.

Burgos town mayor Rodolfo Garcia said he is grateful to the provincial government led by Governor Imee Marcos for granting the municipality’s request for a share in the green fees. PNA-northboundasia.com







