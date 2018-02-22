Feb. 23 classes suspended in Tuguegarao for CAVRAA

TUGUEGARAO CITY — The city chief executive here has signed Executive Order (EO) No. 9 declaring the suspension of classes in schools and universities in all levels on Friday, in view of the 2018 Cagayan Valley Regional Athletic Association (CAVRAA) meet opening ceremonies.

Mayor Jefferson P. Soriano signed the EO after being granted authority by the city council through a resolution.

Earlier, the city school division asked the council for the suspension of classes to give the students and academic community full opportunity to participate in the athletic event.

The suspension of classes was also recommended to ensure public order, safety and convenience and to reduce traffic congestions during the occasion, Soriano said.

According to the mayor, the 2018 CAVRAA meet is expected to gather some 10,000 participants, officials and visitors from all over the Cagayan Valley region. PNA-northboundasia.com







