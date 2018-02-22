2 gunmen kill barangay official in Zambo Norte

ZAMBOANGA CITY — An in-depth investigation is on-going to unmask and arrest the gunmen behind the killing of a barangay official in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the police said Wednesday.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified the victim as Hamza Diaz, 65, a councilor in Barangay Balagunan, Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

Galvez said the incident happened at around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at Sitio Marang-Marang, Sta. Maria, Siocon town.

She said investigation showed that Diaz was painting his motorboat when the gunmen appeared and repeatedly shot the victim.

She added that the victim succumbed to five gunshot wounds.

Recovered from the crime scene were three empty shells of caliber .45 pistol and one empty shell of caliber .9-mm pistol.

Galvez said all possible motives are being looked into in a bid to arrest the suspects, who fled after the incident. Teofilo Garcia, Jr/PNA-northboundasia.com







