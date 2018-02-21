No drones in Panagbenga grand parades

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) has issued a notice to the public, including the media covering the annual Baguio Flower Festival or Panagbenga, that drones or flying robots will not be allowed during the grand street dancing and float parades on Feb. 24 and 25.

“It is a security risk considering the thousands of people who will be watching the parades,” Baguio City police director Senior Superintendent Ramil Saculles said on Monday.

Saculles also told the covering media about the prohibition, which covers documenters of the parades, including television stations aiming for an aerial shot of the event venue.

The police officer said accidents happen when there is a miscalculation in the manipulation of the remote controls of the gadgets, which could hurt the thousands of people in the festivities.

The banning of drones is just one of the security measures laid down by the BCPO for the city’s famous annual festival. Pamela Mariz Geminiano/PNA-northboundasia.com