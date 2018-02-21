Ilocos Norte to conduct water testing in beaches

LAOAG CITY — Taking cue from Boracay’s experience, officials here plan to conduct water testing in beaches frequently visited by tourists.

Provincial Board member Mariano Marcos II on Tuesday cited the need to ensure the cleanliness of Ilocos beaches, such as by conducting water testing.

“We need to take action now before it’s too late,” he said, noting the high levels of coliform bacteria found in Boracay due to improper waste management.

Coliform bacteria are usually found in human and animal wastes or from decaying organisms.

Like Boracay, Ilocos beaches, particularly in Pagudpud town, are famed for their kilometers-long stretch of white sand, attracting thousands of tourists around the world.

As chairperson of the committee on environment, Marcos said they would schedule the water testing, especially near resorts in Pagudpud, at the soonest possible time.

Aside from that, the Ilocos Norte government, through the committee on environment, will also have the sewerage systems of big resorts and hotels in Pagudpud inspected to ensure that they are disposing their waste water properly. PNA-northboundasia.com







