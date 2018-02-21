Davao gears up for Summer Festival 2018

DAVAO CITY – Tourism industry players in Davao Region is getting ready for a widest and longest festival for Davao tourists this summer.

Anchored on the theme, “Longest and Widest”, the tourism summer campaign was presented by Benjie Lizada, the president of the Visit Davao Summer Festival (VDSF) 2018, to the Department of Tourism (DoT).

This campaign will run for 10 weeks from April 15 to June 30 in 10 events classified into sports and adventures with 12 activities; cultural and arts with 12 activities; and party, fun, and leisure with seven activities.

The VDFS is a region-wide activity of the private sector in coordination with different local government units. VDFS is now on its fifth year.

“The festival is bringing summer experience to a whole new level not only in Davao City but to the other parts of Davao Region, as well” he said.

Lizada said tourists would experience enticing discounts in beaches and islands, hotels and restaurants, shopping malls, and spa wellness centers.

Among the sports events are the National Skim Boarding Competition and the National Frisbee Invitational Tournament in Mati City while the swim and trek race will take place at the region’s newest destination, the Kopiat Island, Pindasan, Mabini, Compostela Valley Province.

The Regional Visit Davao Climb Caravan will be held in ComVal Province thru the Bubayi Climb, an all-women climb to Mt. Amakan featuring a Duyan Fest at Lake Leonard, Small Leyte in Maco.

The Mars Attack National Climb Congress featuring Mt. Candalaga will the culminating event of the caravan. The Kopiat Island will be among the highlighted scuba diving destination for the Region-wide Dive Fest.

The VDFS will also partner with Mati City in an upcoming Dragon Boat Competition during the Pujada Bay Festival in June 2018.

The Island Garden City of Samal will co-host the Visit Davao Samal Marathon, the Air Asia Durian Man Cross Channel Triathlon, the annual Sand Sculpting Competition, Bigiw Regatta-Sail and Speed Competition and Madayaw Hugyaw Sayaw.

The municipal government of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur will organize two international sports events – the Mt. Apo Sky and Vertical Race and the Mt. Apo Boulder Face Challenge.

Davao del Norte will feature the Kadagayaan Festival roster of events showcasing the province’s pitch as the country’s top agri-tourism site.

The Kabilin Festival of Davao Oriental is also part of the festivities that will highlight the region’s best summer spots – the Mt. Hamiguitan, Pusan Point, Cape San Agustin, and the Aliwagwag Falls. Davao City will continue to offer the most-sought-after Day Tours of Malagos Chocolate Tour, the Davao City Du30 Tour, the Philippine Eagle Wildlife Tour.

There will also be Battle of the Strongest, the National Crossfit Competition as it will gather athletes from all over the Philippines, he said.

Lizada said the VDFS is a one of a kind collaboration between the private stakeholders and government or public sector service offices.

The Davao Fun Sale Execom Inc., is a non-stock, non-profit organization with members representing the tourism stakeholders including the Davao Hotels and Resorts Sales and Marketing Association (HRSMA), Restaurant Owners Association of Davao City (ROADC), the Visit Davao Tours Consortium, the MICE Organizers Ventures Davao (Move Davao), Davao Wellness and Spa Association of Davao City. Digna D. Banzon/PNA/Photo courtesy of Mati City LGU-northboundasia.com







