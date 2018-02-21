200 more cops deployed in Tuguegarao to secure CAVRAA 2018

TUGUEGARAO CITY — The Tuguegarao City Police Station (TCPS) has assigned additional 200 policemen to patrol round the clock the business district, bus terminal, airport and sports complex here to ensure that residents and visitors are safe during the Cagayan Valley Regional Athletic Association (CAVRAA) meet to be held here on Feb. 23 -28.

Supt. Edward Guzman, city police chief, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in an interview here on Tuesday that a 24-hour roving patrol system will be conducted as it is an effective means to prevent criminality.

Policemen and police auxiliary personnel are also posted in strategic areas such as in the public market, terminal, sports complex, schools and on the streets, he added.

“The police auxiliary unit from the city government is considered a great help for the police in the maintenance of peace and order in the city,” Guzman said.

The police auxiliary unit is trained by the TCPS in the maintenance of peace and order in the city.

The deployment of additional police roving patrols will ensure a peaceful Tuguegarao even during and after of the CAVRAA meet, Guzman said.

Checkpoints manned by the city public safety company and assistance centers were also activated to check motorists coming in and out of the city of Tuguegarao, the police chief added. PNA-northboundasia.com







