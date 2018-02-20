Shellfish ban lifted in Bataan

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — Green mussels or tahong and other shellfish gathered in Bataan are now safe for human consumption.

This, as the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) lifted the shellfish ban that was imposed in the province on Nov. 17, 2017, the provincial agriculturist, Imelda Inieto, said on Monday.

She said BFAR found negative results for paralytic shellfish poison after three consecutive weeks of testing samples taken from the coastal waters of Bataan.

Negative of red tide toxins are shellfish samples gathered from the towns of Orani, Samal, Abucay, Pilar, Orion, Limay and Mariveles and the City of Balanga.

“Since the ban was lifted, it means that we can eat again all the shellfish in Bataan like tahong, clam and others,” Inieto said.

The BFAR advisory said gathering and/or harvesting and marketing of shellfishes from Bataan are now permitted.

On Nov. 17, 2017, BFAR tested samples of shellfish in Bataan at 1,200 unit grams Saxotoxin per 100 grams of shellfish meat that was beyond the regulatory limit of 60 ugSTX per 100g meat.








