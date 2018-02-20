ISIS COMMANDER by: Danny Pata-Northbound Philippines News | 20/02/2018 Philippine Army personnels escort the arrested Fehmi Lassoued, also known as John Rasheed Lassoued, to the Department of Justice for inquest proceedings on Monday (February 19,2018). PNP Chief Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa said that Lassoued was an ISIS negotiator. Lassoued and and his Filipino companion Anabel Moncera Salipada were arrested in a raid in an apartment in Ermita, Manila, where they found bomb making materials and IS-style flag. DANNY PATA/Northbound Philippines News