Mexico declares state of emergency in 33 Oaxaca municipalities

MEXICO CITY — A state of emergency has been declared in 33 municipalities of Mexico’s southern Oaxaca state following a massive earthquake that rocked the region, Mexican Civil Protection Service said.

The measure will allow the municipalities, affected by the recent earthquake, to receive financial aid from the special fund for the liquidation of natural disasters’ consequences. The state of emergency was requested by the local authorities, the service’s statement read.

On Friday, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake cut power supply to 1.3 million homes and businesses in Mexico City and the states of Mexico, Oaxaca, Guerrero and Morelos, according to the authorities.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto called an urgent meeting of the national center for disaster prevention. A local publication, Excelsior, reported that the president had ordered the military to deploy forces to the affected regions.

The tremor in a rural area in the southwestern state of Oaxaca was felt strongly in Mexico City where thousands of people fled buildings.

Since the natural disaster, over 1,500 aftershocks have been registered, according to the National Seismological Service. Currently, almost 5,000 Mexican servicemen are helping Oaxaca state deal with the consequences of the earthquake.








