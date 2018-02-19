Fire destroys over 50 houses in Puerto Princesa

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — A fire that hit a residential area in Bagong Buhay Pardeco, Barangay Bancao-Bancao here left over 50 homes burned to the ground early Sunday afternoon.

The fire, which started around 1 p.m. and engulfed houses made of light materials, was only put out by City Fire Department (CFD) firefighters at around 2:30 p.m.

Bancao-Bancao barangay councilor Luis Quadrante alleged that the fire started in the home of one Ella Kim Castro due to a defective gas tank.

“It started at 1 p.m. in the home of the Castros, where someone was said to be cooking. Apparently, the gas burner caught fire because the LPG that was used was defective,” he said.

Bancao-Bancao chairwoman Marilou Gumangan said those whose homes were destroyed would temporarily stay at the barangay hall and at Mauricio Reynoso Memorial Elementary School.

“They will be given food and water by the barangay, and then we will process help for them at the city hall as soon as possible,” she said. Photo courtesy of Arphil Ballarta/Celeste Anna Formoso/PNA-northboundasia.com







