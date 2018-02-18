Cops kill grenade-wielding drug suspect, nabs another in Cotabato

COTABATO CITY — Police killed a grenade-wielding drug suspect and arrested his companion during a drug buy-bust operation Friday night here.

Chief Insp. Aldrin Gonzales, speaking for the Police Regional Office 12, said the dead suspect identified as Mohammad Dipatuan Awal tried to throw a hand grenade when police enforcers were to arrest him in a drug buy-bust operation.

Gonzales said Awal pulled a fragmentation grenade after sensing he was dealing with a poseur buyer during the 11:30 p.m. operation in Barangay Bagua 2, this city.

“This compelled police officers to respond quickly and prevent a bloody anti-drug operation,” Gonzales said.

Elements of the city police sub-station 4 rushed Awal to the Cotabato Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His companion, Saydamin Balao, a member of Barangay Police Action Team (BPAT), was arrested.

Recovered from Balao was the hand grenade, 14 sachets of suspected shabu, drug paraphernalia and marked money.

Senior Supt. Rolly Octavio, city police director, said they have intensified the drive against illegal drugs when “Oplan Tokhang” was returned to police functions last month. Edwin Fernandez/PNA-northboundasia.com







