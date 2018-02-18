I-ACT summons bus firm for violating ‘nose in, nose out’ policy

MANILA — Bus firm Del Monte Land Transport Bus Company (DLTB) is facing charges of obstruction and disregarding traffic signs due to violating the ‘nose in nose out policy’.

This as the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (I-ACT) has summoned through the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) DLTB following a video posted by a certain Arvin Cadiel which was shared by Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Margaux ‘Mocha’ Uson through her official Facebook page last Feb. 14 showing three DLTB Co. buses which tried to go inside their terminal in Pasay-Buendia while vehicles on the road are waiting, resulting to heavy traffic in the area.

In her social media post, Uson urged Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary for Roads and I-ACT chief Thomas ‘Tim’ Orbos and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo Lim to take action on the incident as this always happens whenever DLTB buses enter and exit their terminal.

Orbos assured the public that sanctions will be imposed against the bus company. “Big companies that they are — they nevertheless are the first to blatantly violate the ‘nose-in, nose-out’ policy thus causing unnecessary traffic,” according to the transportation official.

He stressed that the violation committed by the DLTB only shows the urgency of taking bus terminals outside of the major thoroughfares in Metro Manila particularly the Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA).

The nose-in, nose-out policy is seen to address the perennial traffic especially in the whole stretch of EDSA. Under the said policy, buses should go in and out of the terminal with their front-end first and are forced to make a turnaround within the terminal if they want to enter again.

Last year, the MMDA closed more than nine bus terminals on EDSA which were found violating the “nose-in, nose-out” policy. PNA-northboundasia.com







