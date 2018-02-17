Tuguegarao mall joins national quake drill

TUGUEGARAO CITY — As part of its efforts to reduce the risk and impact of natural calamities on communities, SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown participated in the Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) on Thursday.

Princess Lauigan, public relations officer of the mall, said Friday some 539 participants joined the activity, including SM employees and tenants, as well as customers. The drill raised the awareness of the employees and the community on what to do in case of an earthquake.

SM Supermalls collaborate with various agencies in their own bid to minimize the effects of natural calamities on people, Lauigan said.

The NSED began at exactly 2 p.m. Hundreds of participants performed the Duck, Cover and Hold technique while evacuating the mall. The drill ended at 2:15 p.m.

The activity was also participated in by partner agencies, among them the Bureau of Fire Protection’s office in Tuguegarao, the city police, and Rescue 111. PNA-northboundasia.com







